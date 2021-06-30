Many fans were concerned with Whoopi Goldberg's absence at the talk show "The View." Recently, the actress returns and shares an update about a shocking health condition that she got.

Goldberg revealed that her brief hiatus from the show is caused by a condition called sciatica in which a bulging disc in a person's back impacts the nerves that result to pain in the legs.

"So there I was, trying to move my leg - impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I'm glad to be here." she mentioned.

"The Color Purple" star also shared that her condition requires her to use a walker.

"I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out. I didn't know that I needed it... That first step with the walker, this is my best friend." the 65-year-old star added.

Following her health update, her co-host, Joy Behar, also revealed that she suffered from the same condition years back.

Behar mentioned that sciatica is a condition related to stress; she added that stretching the legs made her feel better.

What is sSciatica? Is it curable?

According to Cleveland Clinic, sciatica occurs when the nerve pain from a particular irritation travels to the sciatic nerve, the longest and thickest nerve in our body, affecting one part of your buttocks, hips, and legs. In some cases, it can also travel down the foot and toe.

The condition, which is very rare and occurs suddenly or gradually, causes mild to severe pain along the lower back to the legs.

It can also weaken the muscles, tingling sensation in the leg and foot, as well as numbness.

Most people who had the condition described it as very painful, and others feel a "burning" sensation, "electric," and "stabbing."

Although sciatica only affects one leg, it can also occur in both legs, but it's extremely rare.

The condition is curable as it goes away on its own most of the time, and the majority of the people who had it recovers without undergoing spinal surgery.

Not the first time Whoopi Goldberg had a health risk

In 2019, the "Sister Act" actress shockingly left "The View" for two months. When she returned, she revealed that she had pneumonia and sepsis.

The actress also stated that she almost died while in the hospital.

"I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself." she mentioned at the time. (via KXLY)

