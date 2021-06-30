Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Severely Injured During Eastern Conference Finals, 'Bucks' Superstar Halts Future Games?

It is official. Giannis Antetokounmpo will not participate further in the Eastern Conference Finals as the athlete left Game 4 due to an injury.

Officials that were present during the injury diagnosed Antetokounmpo with a hyperextended left knee, which immediately ruled him out of the game.

According to sources, the athlete further injured his leg while contesting Hawk's center player, Clint Capella.

During the third set, there were only seven minutes left in the game when the star's knee buckled after jumping and badly landing on it.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer claimed that Antetokounmpo and Capela's legs got "tangled up."

"They both landed awkwardly. That's what I saw live. I haven't seen anything else," Budenholzer said.

No further updates have been released on the player's status for the remaining games.

LeBron James, Trae Young, and Celebrity Fans Mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo on Twitter

The sports fandom is in a frenzy as news of Antetokounmpo's injury is still on the front of their minds.

This includes fellow athletes who have expressed their concern and disbelief about Giannis' current situation.

Awww nah man! WTF 🙏🏾 @Giannis_An34 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2021

LeBron James and Trae Young mentioned the star player, tweeting out "Awww nah man! WTF" and "Sending my thoughts and prayers to @Giannis_An34," respectively.

Sending my thoughts & prayers to @Giannis_An34 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2021



Clint Capela, who had also been in the same court with Giannis, albeit on the opposing side, expressed his well-wishes with his tweet, "HUGE thoughts and prayers."

HUGE thoughts and prayers 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 @Giannis_An34 — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) June 30, 2021



Fans all over the world are also tweeting their support and worry for the Milwaukee player.

Will Giannis' Knee Injury Affect His Collaboration with Nike

Hours before the horrible incident, Nike had officially released previews for their collaboration with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The "Nike Zoom Freak 3" is Antetokounmpo's most recent signature sneaker, as he had previously partnered with "Nike" for his "Greek Freak" series.

According to this article, Nike's Senior Creative Director for Men's Performance Footwear left a statement.

"One of the hallmarks of his athleticism is transferring energy quickly from leg to leg to maneuver his body through gaps."

The comment seemed like foreshadowing as the athlete was seen wearing a pair before the Eastern Conference Finals began.

However, Antetokounmpo changed into different shoes for the actual game, which further injured his knee during the game.

