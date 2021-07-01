When Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin debut their relationship publicly, many people were side-eyeing the couple as their age gap is huge. As per Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, she feels the same way as the public did.

In the recent episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," aired on June 30, Wednesday, the reality TV star discusses her thoughts on the couple's relationship.

According to Rinna, she first speculated on the pair's relationship on Halloween last year where they were spotted together; her daughter quickly denied the rumours and told her mom they're "just friends."

Then days later, Rinna mentioned her daughter sent a video of herself with Disick hanging out by the beach.

When Erika Jayne asked her if there's an ongoing relationship between her youngest and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, she answered "yes."

The reality TV star later burst out her frustration, "It's a what the f-k moment. You're like, 'What the f-k?'" Rinna said. (via US Weekly)

She then pointed out the age difference between the two as her daughter is 19 years old and Disick is 37. Rinna convinced herself that everything is just a "phase," and she doesn't want to waste her time worrying about it.

Rinna mentioned that she only knew Scott Disick from his reality TV show "KUWTK," and she's worried because although he was never married to Kourtney Kardashian, they already have children- Mason, age 11. Penelope, age 8, Reign, age 6- together.

She's also worried about the media's response to her daughter as she was featured in the news before because of an eating disorder; she fears that the public will label her again.

Elsewhere on the episode, when she sat down with her fellow cast members, she discussed that she wouldn't be allowing her daughters to have a relationship with a huge age gap between them.

Erika Jayne also chimed in; she mentioned she's not bothered by it because she was in a relationship with someone older than her, 30 years to be exact, as her estranged husband is controversial lawyer Tom Girardi.

What does dad Harry Hamlin think about her daughter's relationship?

Lisa Rinna mentioned her husband doesn't have any problem with his daughter's relationship with Disick.

But later on, Hamlin thought Disick was only a few years older than Amelia, not 37.

The scene abruptly cuts and shows a teaser for the next episode wherein Hamlin said it's not appropriate for his daughter to have a vacation with Disick.

Scott Disick's relationship with younger women

As we previously reported, Disick is known to date women younger than him as he already dated several of them, most of which are 19 years old, in the past.

He's currently in a relationship with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Their romance is not low-key as they post pictures together publicly on their Instagram accounts.

