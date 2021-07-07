It seems like Black Widow faced a more disastrous ending than what Marvel fans saw in "Avengers: Endgame."

The last team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 3 witnessed the death of some of the original Avengers members. From six original members, two of them died tragically in pursuit of saving Earth - Tony Stark/Iron Man and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

While Iron Man's death already broke the fans' hearts before, a new detail surrounding Black Widow's passing will surely bring back the pain.

What Made Black Widow's Death More Painful

In one moment of the hit movie, the surviving Marvel superheroes gathered around the Quantum machine. Chris Evan's Captain America delivered an emotional speech before heading back to the main MCU timeline.

Before the survivors jumped into the Quantum Realm, Black Widow excitedly told everyone "see you in a minute."

This scene showed that the female superhero had no idea how she would no longer be able to go back with them. Her playful statement also noted how she believed that the operation would be successful without thinking too much about the potential losses.

Indeed, after they executed their missions and collected the Infinity Stones, they completed the operation but lost Black Widow in the end.

Fans who have not watched "Black Widow" yet still hope that the flick would give fans the closure they deserve. Everyone seeks a detailed plotline especially since it is the last movie where Black Widow appears.

Speaking of closure, Scarlett Johansson herself said that her ending would give way to her successor. Per the actress, Florence Pugh is the perfect actress to replace her on the Avengers.

Before the release of her standalone film, Johansson sat for an interview with Total Film and applauded Pugh's acting and her character Yelena.

"She stands completely on her own. She's strong and different. She's so different to Natasha," she continuously said. "You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they're careful about, or what they're careless about... It's so fresh what she does."

As for her comment about her last stint, the soon-to-be-mom referred to her exit as bittersweet. Johansson, for the last time, said how much she will miss seeing the MCU family every 18 months or two years to create another superhero film.

For now, fans can only hope both Iron Man and Black Widow will reappear in one of the MCU flicks soon.

