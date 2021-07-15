Lamar Odom is facing another controversy after a lender sues him over missed payments of his car.

According to a report published by TMZ, the NBA all-star has to pay a hefty amount of money after he allegedly stopped paying for his borrowed SUV.

U.S. Bank Leasing is going after Odom as he owes the missed payments on a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban.

Per legal documents obtained by the outlet, the company stated that the "Los Angeles Clippers" star had not paid anything since February 2020.

He's supposed to make a monthly deposit of $668.40. The company claims that they already sent the basketball player a letter asking him to return the car or continue paying for the vehicle, but he did not.

In total, Odom owes the company $35,116.76. U.S. Bank Leasing demands the athlete to return the car or pay his balance.

Lamar Odom Hits Back

A representative of the athlete spoke to the outlet, saying that the suburban vehicle does not belong to him.

They clarified that he purchased it for his ex, but they did not name the former lover.

"The courts are doing what they have to do." the spokesperson added.

Not The First Time Lamar Odom Got Sued

A few months ago, the NBA player faced a controversy surrounding his child support for his kids.

According to Page Six, Liza Morales, Odom's ex, and their children were asked to be evicted from their apartment in New York because the athlete refused to pay child support.

Odom allegedly stopped giving money since June of 2020 and has been violating their agreement for years.

The arrangement stated that the basketball player must give $6,000 a month, excluding college fees and a $9 million life insurance.

"In June 2020, Lamar stopped providing any support save for sporadic amounts sent directly to LJ, placing their son in a very difficult situation," Odom's ex stated.

Lamar Odom Traumatized By Cars?

In 2011, Odom got involved in a severe car accident that took a life of a 15-year-old pedestrian.

The incident happened in New York City as the NBA star was being driven to a funeral; their vehicle suddenly bumped a motorcycle causing it to hit the teenager. The motorcycle biker was seriously injured and was brought to the hospital.

Odom was uninjured; however, he was "visibly distraught" after the accident, and he was reportedly crying over the incident.

