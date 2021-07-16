NFL star Richard Sherman recently appeared in court, and prosecutors gave him five charges following his wife's shocking 911 call.

According to TMZ, The football player pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The athlete was charged with driving while under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, a second-degree criminal trespass (domestic violence), resisting arrest, and third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence).

All information mentioned above is considered to be "misdemeanors."

Sherman also broke his silence through his testimony; he stated that he's "deeply remorseful" for the criminal actions he made.

.@RSherman_25 says he is thankful for the support of his family, his wife and those who are sending him encouragement during this time. A judge has tentatively scheduled his next court hearing for August 13 in Redmond. pic.twitter.com/KRrGD2QAmn — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) July 16, 2021

He added that he's not proud of what happened and revealed that he's been dealing with something personal over the past few months, but it's not an excuse for how he acted.

The NFL star also highlighted the importance of mental and emotional health; he also promised that he would seek the help he needed regarding those matters.

He concluded his statement by saying he's thankful for the support of the people who reached out.

"I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family, and support system to lean on during this time," he added.

Richard Sherman's Wife Stood By Him

Per the outlet, Sherman's wife, the same frantic woman behind the 911 call, stood by him as she enters and exits the court while holding hands with her husband.

The former "Seattle Seahawks" player appears to be calm throughout the hearing, and he reportedly had a conversation with the prosecutor before the courtroom process began.

Sherman is expected to appear in court again next month; no exact date and time have been released to the public.

Richard Sherman, Not Suspended From Playing?

After his arrest, the National Football League Players Association released a statement regarding the issue.

They mentioned that they were aware of Sherman's arrest and "will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

The association did not reveal whether they suspend him from playing.

Sherman previously played for "Seattle Seahawks" and is currently a free agent in NFL.

What Happened To Richard Sherman?

In early reports, a 911 call was released detailing the incidents that happened a few moments before his arrest.

Sherman's wife made the call, and she asked the operator to send police officials to her home immediately as Sherman was "aggressive" and tried to wrestle her uncle.

His wife also revealed that the NFL star is "threatening to kill himself."

In addition, Sherman's wife admitted that her husband drank a bottle of vodka and Hennessey before the incident happened.

Following his arrest, he was released the next day without bail.

