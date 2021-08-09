Fans of BBC One's "Doctor Who" have decided Michael Sheen should replace Jodie Whittaker in Season 14, following the 14th Doctor's officially leaving the show.

The long-running sci-fi series has been struggling with the show's production ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020. Due to the situation, showrunner Chris Chibnall was forced to cut the 13th season 4 episodes shorter than its original ten episodes.

According to sources, special episodes will be released in 2022 to compensate for the rushed season. Aside from Whittaker, Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show after filming the special installments.

Fans of the show, who call themselves "Whovians," are already making bets on the next actor to play the role of Doctor Who.



Michael Sheen Tops the Poll

A fan-voted poll revealed actor Michael Sheen as the number one pick for the 14th season of "Doctor Who." Sheen was a famous screen actor since the 2000s, known for his notable roles in various biographical films.

Hosted by Radio Times, the poll asked "Whovians" who the people would prefer to replace Jodie Whittaker as "The Doctor."

Based on this article, the "Prodigal Son" star had garnered 20% of the total 10,000 votes that the poll received. Tim Glanfield, editorial director of Radio Times, had described the leading role as "one of the most iconic and covered in British television."

He then continued to say that the "vacancy" of the spot "creates a huge amount of speculation among fans."

Glanfield acknowledged Sheen's "brilliant acting prowess" and his popularity among fans but also warned the secrecy in casting for "Doctor Who."

Jo Martin, Richard Ayoade, and Other Actors in the Poll

Richard Ayoade and Jo Martin came in close to Michael Sheen in Radio Times' fan-voted poll.

The remaining 80% of the 10,000 votes cast by "Doctor Who" fans were divided among the following actors.

With 15% of the votes, British actor Richard Ayoade won the 2014 Best Male Comedy Performance at the BAFTA. Jo Martin, who played the role of a forgotten incarnation of "The Doctor," is the third contestant voted by 11% of the fans.

Irish actor Andrew Scott, known for his roles in "Sherlock" and "Fleabag," was awarded fourth place, garnering 7% of the total votes.

And for the top 5 is "Merlin" star Colin Morgan who got 1% less than Scott.

