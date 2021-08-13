It seems like Britney Spears' genuine self is back again as she posted a dancing video online a day after her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down from her conservatorship.

The pop princess took to Instagram to share a video of her wearing a black lace catsuit while dancing in a yellow backdrop.

Spears showed her incredible dancing skills as she spins and walks across the room; she also tried different poses. (watch the full video below)

The post came after Jamie Spears' agreement to withdraw from the singer's controversial conservatorship. Jamie finally agreed to remove his rights to control the singer's estate after 13 years.

Jamie is stepping down despite his legal team argued that there are no grounds for suspending him. However, he left the estate because of a "public struggle" with the pop star.

Fans Rallied Their Support To Britney Spears

After the singer posted her dance video, fans immediately bombarded her comment section with love and support.

"I love that we are her therapy! Performing makes her feel better. You can see it! She's happier because she can connect with her fans. That's so lovely," one fan commented.

"Happy for your freedom. I wish you'll shine more and more!" another fan wrote.

"Can't wait to see you out of that living room and dancing in the streets on YOUR TERMS. One step closer! We love u queen," one wrote.

"She's looking better each time. I really feel her freedom is coming" another fan commented.

READ NOW: Taylor Swift's Stalker Who 'Professed Undying Love' For Her Arrested After Shocking Move; Not The First Time

Is Britney Spears Free?

Many fans celebrated as they thought this was a big win, but some supporters are looking at it differently.

One fan clarified on Twitter that Jamie has "not" stepped down as a conservator yet, "he said he is willing to step down but only after certain things are settled and has not given a time frame for this."

Britney Spears still has a long way to go as her father's action is just a tiny step because she remains in conservatorship, and there was no further information on when Jamie would officially step down.

READ ALSO: Kristen Bell, Dax Shephard On the Verge of Divorce? Heartbreaking Reason Revealed