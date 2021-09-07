Monica Lewinsky produced the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story" and she's ready to reveal her side of the story to the public. However, she mentioned that she's having a hard time watching Beanie Feldstein, the actress playing the younger version of herself, in the show.

The former White House intern recently spoke to TODAY to discuss more details about the series and to give an in-depth perspective on her experience with former President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky told the show that she don't recommend people to watch their early life being dramatized on television, especially where "the truth was really stranger than fiction."

The activist went on to discuss specific regrets that she wants to change while watching the show, she mentioned that there are moments she thought of not smiling back, not confessing, and not making "bad decisions."

"It was really hard to see," Lewinsky said in the interview. (via Fox Business)

In addition, Savannah Guthrie asked Lewinsky if she wishes Clinton to give her an apology after the scandal. She mentioned that she felt a lot of terms over the past years but "not being this resolution."

"I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore. I don't need it." She said. (via E! News)

But, Lewinsky is open for any apologies if Clinton wishes to, saying the former president should "want to apologize" in the same way she wants to say sorry to the people involved in the situation and actions that she deeply regret.

In early reports, Lewinsky was 21 years old when she worked at the White House as an intern. It was reported that Clinton and the activist had "flirtatious encounters" during her stay before the scandal broke out.

Her affair with the former President is one of the basis why Clinton got impeached at the time and was later acquitted in the senate.

Despite the impeachment and the series of scandals he faced in the past, his wife Hillary Clinton stood by him.

Monica Lewinsky is ready to tell her story by producing the third season of "American Crime Story" titled "Impeachment" which dramatizes and tackles her affair with the former president.

The show stars Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner, Edie Falco, Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam, and Clive Owen. It will air on September 7 on FX.

