Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur 50 Cent makes a memorable 9th birthday for his son Sire Jackson at the world-famous Sugar Factory in Westfield Century City, Los Angeles.

The legendary rapper and icon decided to celebrate his youngest son's birthday with his closest friends, including Chris Brown's daughter Royalty and Bow Wow's daughter Shai Moss at America's favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot. Sire Jackson, together with his friends, were able to enjoy at the famous Sugar Factory American Brasseries. The candy wonderland had kids enjoying every moment with delicious treats, fun milkshakes, and virtually endless sweets!

Of course, the proud and happy daddy went to party like it's also his birthday, sipping his very own Candy Shop Goblet. This special drink is a collaborative work between 50 Cent himself and the Sugar Factory, featuring the rapper's Branson Cognac V.S. Phantom liquor fused with the sweet, fruity flavors of orange juice, grenadine, pineapple juice, and peach puree. The Candy Shop Goblet is a reference to the 2003 hit song by the rapper, while also giving a nod to the popular sweet brands' dining experience.

With the presence of friends and family at the Instagrammable location, Sire Jackson and 50 Cent might've had the sweetest birthday celebration to date.

About Sugar Factory

Not your average sweet spot, the Sugar Factory has distinguished itself for turning confections into a part of popular culture and turning sweets into designer accessories. Known for its signature Couture Pop collections, the sweets maker has been a part of exclusive events by celebrities in Miami, New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Aside from its online store at SugarFactory.com, it has branches for its restaurant, the Sugar Factory American Brasseries. Sugar Factory also has retail locations at the New York Meatpacking District, Chicago-Rosemont, Miami, Paris Las Vegas Hotel, and more.

