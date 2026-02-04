Brooklyn Beckham's father-in-law, billionaire Nelson Peltz, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing Beckham family drama, offering a measured response amid his son-in-law's public feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking at the WSJ Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Florida, Peltz, 83, was asked about Brooklyn airing family issues on social media.

According to TMZ, he advised, "My advice is to stay the hell out of the press." The businessman added some light humor to the tense topic, joking, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed at all."

Despite the media spotlight, Peltz made clear that he supports his daughter Nicola and Brooklyn.

"My daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together," he said.

He also noted that he occasionally exchanges advice with the couple: "Sometimes they give me advice."

Brooklyn Beckham Refuses Reconciliation

Brooklyn, 26, publicly confirmed last month that he does not wish to reconcile with his parents, accusing them of attempting to interfere with his relationship with Nicola, 30.

In a series of social media posts, he described his parents, Victoria, 51, and David, 50, as controlling and dishonest. He also shared that his marriage brought him peace and relief from lifelong anxiety.

The Beckhams have largely remained silent since Brooklyn's statements, although they appeared united at Haute Couture Fashion Week last week, DailyMail reported.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, outlined his grievances, including alleged interference in wedding plans, pressure over signing legal agreements, and public attempts to control family narratives.

He claimed his mother even hijacked his first dance at the wedding, leaving him feeling "uncomfortable and humiliated."

Nelson Peltz, whose net worth of $1.6 billion surpasses that of the Beckhams' $680 million, seems intent on encouraging discretion and privacy. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that's not for coverage here today," he said.