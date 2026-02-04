Chris Hemsworth is opening up about how his father Craig's recent Alzheimer's diagnosis has reshaped the way he views life.

In a February 3 interview with The Guardian, the 42-year-old actor said the health scare made him pause and reflect on what truly matters.

"My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in," Hemsworth said. "I'm getting better at relaxing, making more curated decisions, working with people I admire."

He explained that the thought, "My dad won't be here forever," has made him "more aware of the fragility of things" and encouraged him to savor everyday moments, TheNews reported.

The actor, known for playing Thor in the Marvel films, also shared how the experience has changed his approach to parenting.

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, 49, share three children. "My kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they'd fight over sleeping in our bed — suddenly they're not happening anymore," he said.

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Fears

According to People, Hemsworth's perspective on success has also evolved. "I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something, I'd feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I'd feel fulfilled," he admitted.

"It's absurd. My self-worth doesn't rest upon all of those exterior things anymore – though I still have to remind myself."

The actor recently explored these themes in his National Geographic documentary, "Chris Hemsworth: A Roadtrip to Remember," which offered an intimate look at Craig Hemsworth's early stages of Alzheimer's.

Chris explained that the documentary was "a love letter to my father" and aimed to show how families cope with the disease.

"People like to pretend [Alzheimer's is] not happening, because it's so uncomfortable for them, so you suffer in silence," he said.

Chris also revealed the personal challenge of opening up to the public. "I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?"