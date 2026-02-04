Charlie Sheen is trying to settle a major child support dispute with his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, after she accused him of owing more than $15 million in unpaid support and interest.

According to court records, the former couple has agreed to pause legal action while they attempt to resolve the issue privately.

On January 29, Mueller filed court documents asking a judge to delay a scheduled hearing that was set for February 2.

She requested that it be moved to after April 3. The filing states that both Mueller and Sheen agreed to the delay because they plan to meet outside of court to work toward a resolution.

As part of that agreement, Sheen also agreed to provide Mueller with a detailed financial accounting by January 30.

Mueller first raised the claim in December 2025, when she alleged that Sheen failed to meet the terms of their divorce agreement.

In her filing, she said the actor owes $8,967,600 in unpaid child support from 2011 through 2025, FoxNews reported.

She also claimed he owes an additional $6.4 million in interest, bringing the total to about $15.3 million. Mueller further asked that Sheen cover her legal fees related to the case.

The former couple married in 2008 and divorced in 2011. They share twin sons, Bob and Max. Under their divorce agreement, Sheen was ordered to pay $55,000 per month in child support.

Brooke Mueller Details Years of Partial or Missed Payments

Mueller claimed he made full payments only through June 2011. After that, she said, payments were partial or stopped entirely.

According to the filing, Mueller said Sheen paid $295,000 in 2011, nothing from 2012 to 2015, and smaller amounts in later years.

She reported receiving $96,000 in 2016, $228,366 in 2017, $113,000 in 2018, and no payments from 2019 through 2022.

According to US Magazine, she also claimed he paid $20,000 in 2023, $30,000 in 2024, and $39,000 in 2025 before she filed the case.

In 2024, the exes reached a separate agreement regarding custody of their sons. They agreed to share custody unless Mueller relapsed, due to her past struggles with addiction.

If that happened, Sheen would receive full custody. The twins have recently been living with Sheen.

Mueller also appeared in Sheen's Netflix documentary released last year, where she discussed their difficult history but acknowledged his support during hard times.

"Charlie really stepped up when my stuff was going dark," she said, noting his role in caring for their children.