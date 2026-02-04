Prince Andrew has reportedly moved out of his longtime Windsor home, marking a major change in his life as he continues to live away from royal duties.

According to the BBC, the 65-year-old former prince left Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, on Monday night. The move signals the formal start of his reported exile from the center of royal life.

Andrew is now said to be staying temporarily at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

This arrangement is not expected to be permanent. Reports say he will later move to Marsh Farm, another home on the same estate, once renovations are complete.

The BBC noted that while Andrew may return to Windsor in the coming weeks to collect remaining belongings, his permanent base is now Norfolk.

The move follows a decision made last October, when Andrew was formally told to surrender the lease on Royal Lodge.

At the same time, his brother King Charles III stripped him of his remaining royal titles, including "prince" and "Duke of York."

In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said a formal process had begun to remove his titles and honors, adding that these actions were necessary despite Andrew continuing to deny allegations made against him.

Prince Andrew's Lease Protection Ends

Royal Lodge had been Andrew's home since 2003. He continued to live there even after stepping back from public royal duties, and for years, his lease allowed him to remain on the property. That protection has now ended.

The King is understood to be covering the costs of Andrew's future accommodation at Sandringham, which is privately owned by the royal family.

Andrew was reportedly seen in Windsor on Monday before leaving, including horseback riding near Royal Lodge and later driving away from the area. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the move.

The relocation comes as renewed attention surrounds Andrew's past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Recently released documents and emails have brought fresh scrutiny, and police are assessing claims linked to an alleged incident said to have occurred at Royal Lodge in 2010. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Royal experts say life at Sandringham may not be Andrew's final stop. Author Andrew Lownie has suggested he could eventually move even farther away, possibly overseas.

"Certainly, he is likely to go out there," Lownie previously said, adding that Andrew may seek a place with less press attention.