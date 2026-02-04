Blood stains were discovered outside the home of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, nearly three days after the 84-year-old woman went missing, authorities and witnesses told the source. The discovery has intensified the investigation into her apparent abduction.

As per RadarOnline, a journalist who visited the residence on Tuesday, February 3, reported, "Blood is visible outside the front door of Nancy Guthrie's house," noting that dried blood splatters covered the terra cotta porch entryway. He also observed that the Ring security camera had been removed from the front door.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided a neutral overview of the investigation, stating, "We don't know where she is. Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home against her will. "She did not walk away," Nanos told reporters. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will. This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don't know that yet."

Sheriff Nanos emphasized that her disappearance is not related to dementia. "She is of great sound mind and sharp as a tack. She isn't somebody who just wandered off," he said.

Nancy Guthrie has serious medical needs, including daily medication for high blood pressure and a pacemaker, which could be fatal if not administered on schedule. According to a report by Fox News Digital, dispatch audio confirmed she also has cardiac issues. The pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing with her Apple Watch at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, suggesting she was taken out of range of the device.

Savannah Guthrie has remained close to the search efforts, foregoing her coverage of the Winter Olympics to stay in Arizona. In a social media post, she pleaded, "We need you. Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. Bring her home."

Investigators continue to treat the Tucson residence as an active crime scene while exploring leads to locate Nancy Guthrie and bring her safely home.