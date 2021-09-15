Prince Harry turned 37 today! Despite the alleged rift going on within the British royal family, members of the firm were able to greet the Duke on his special occasion.

According to Daily Star UK, several royal family members took to their social media accounts to greet the Duke of Sussex with a happy birthday.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared a brief greeting on their Twitter account.

Happy Birthday Prince Harry! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Lw1nR9wNDl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2021

Fans took to the reply section to express their excitement as it seemed like the brothers were slowly reconciling.

"At the end of the day Harry is still William's brother and he will wish him a birthday wish. Family is family," one fan wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II did not forget her grandson's special day as she shared several pictures of him greeted him through the Royal Family Twitter account.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/W1MJC9cGBn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2021

Lastly, despite the alleged rift between the two royals after the Duke claimed that he experienced a cycle of pain and suffering that his father inflicted on him; the Clarence House, the name of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Twitter account, also shared photos of the father-and-son duo as a birthday greeting,

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rGhu2BtsX3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2021

Royal Family Reconciliation Rumors

Over the past week, reports circulated online about the royal family reconciliation after Her Majesty reportedly offered an olive branch by inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

In early reports, relationship expert Sam Wunder said the invitation is "a very positive sign" that the fallout and conflict between the members of the firm will stop.

"All families have resentment or some form of hurt emotions, but it's still family." Wunder told Express UK.

The relationship expert added that the monarch's action signifies "love and recognition" that she gives to her family.

According to two royal commentators, Charlotte Griffiths and Richard Eden, the Queen's action is a strategy for her to ensure that the family's reputation remains clean.

The latter confirmed that the palace wants to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "on board."

