Tom Cruise is believed to be a devout member of the church of Scientology over the past few decades, and there has been a lot of controversies and secrets regarding his faith. Recently, the vehicle of his bodyguard was stolen, and one report insists that there are valuable items inside of it that hold the deepest secrets of the said religion; is this true?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the actor is desperate to recover valuable things inside his vehicle. Although the BMW was eventually returned to him, the car was the last thing he wanted to recover.

The report insists that there are personal electronics that contain secret files, messages, documents, contacts, and other business information related to the church of Scientology.

A source mentioned that the incident was Cruise's "worst nightmare," and the situation could get "extremely messy" if the thieves were able to access the actor's data and leak it to the public.

The insider also revealed that the information inside the actor's belongings could potentially shed light on Danny Masterson's rape charges. Cruise allegedly wants to keep his hands off the case, but there are text messages and emails with Scientology leader David Miscavige regarding the rape issue.

Tom Cruise's Scientology-related Info Not True?

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the items lost in the actor's vehicle were a script and luggage.

Although Cruise was indeed robbed in Birmingham while filming for "Mission: Impossible 7," the sources of the report failed to give more information about the alleged Scientology data.

Tom Cruise Enraged After Vehicle Robbery

In early reports, the vehicle of Cruise's bodyguard was stolen in Church Street, Birmingham, as he films for the latest installment of his movie.

A BMW X7 was parked in a hotel, and the robbers were able to run away with the car after using a scanner.

The car was later retrieved by authorities using a tracking device, but every item inside, including the actor's valuable things, is gone.

The incident was reportedly a big embarrassment for the actor's security officials. The situation left Cruise enraged and "hopping mad."

At the time of this writing, there is no further information whether the items were returned to the actor or not.

