The tension between royal family members is still not over as the Cambridges are reportedly stressed and anxious about the Sussexes' recent Time Magazine cover.

According to a royal expert and author, Duncan Larcombe, there is an ongoing feud behind the scenes as Prince William and Kate Middleton are bothered about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photoshoot, which included images of the Sussexes taken in their California home.

Larcombe claims that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "in danger" of being dragged into a "transatlantic popularity contest."

He added that the couple felt anxious about the magazine feature and everything that the Sussexes do seems to always reflect on them.

Prince William and Middleton are both concerned about everything published in America regarding the Sussexes, especially Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.

"They have no control over the narrative." Larcombe went on. (via Cosmopolitan)

Another Royal Expert Thinks The Other Way Around

Not all royal experts have the same opinions; Nick Bullen of True Royalty TV recently spoke to Us Weekly, and he has a different perspective regarding the rift.

He mentioned that the Cambridges are not thinking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all the time.

Bullen added that the rift between the brothers is "incredibly deep and incredibly raw." He thinks that it is going to take a while for them to bury the hatchet.

Furthermore, the couple is currently focused on their work, their children, and supporting Queen Elizabeth II.

"I don't think they spend a lot of time thinking about the Harry and Meghan situation." Bullen stated.

Meghan Markle Gearing Up For Politics?

In early reports, many people accused the Sussexes of copying Barack and Michelle Obamas for their Time Magazine cover.

The couple was recently featured on the magazine's top 100 most influential people list.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, believes that Markle is most likely to enter a political career in the future.

He mentioned that their appearance in the magazine is increased visibility to the public for a power move.

The Sussexes also has many contacts from A-list personalities such as Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

