Federal officials have issued an arrest warrant against Brian Laundrie, but the reason behind it is not about Gabby Petito's death.

According to TMZ, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Petito's boyfriend for using unauthorized access devices. Prosecutors believe that Laundrie used a debit card by Capital One Bank, but legal documents did not specify whether Petito herself owns it.

The recent indictment gives a timeline; documents show that the debit card was used from August 30 to September 1 to purchase items over $1000. The things Laundrie bought were not specified.

Laundrie's recent unauthorized use of the card shines a light on Petito's case as the outlet mentioned that when he purchased the items, he returned to his parent's home in Florida, which is on September 1.

The FBI asked the public for help regarding Petito's disappearance on August 28, but Laundrie and his family remained silent.

Recently, the outlet reported that Laundrie has been missing for almost a week now, and his parents are not making any move to search for him.

His parents were seen leaving their Florida home on Thursday morning.

Authorities Won't Charge Brian Laundrie For Gabby Petito's Death Until 2 Primary Loose Ends Are Tied Up.

The recent news comes after prosecutors are not making any significant move against Laundrie until two primary loose ends are tied up.

According to sources, Laundrie is the primary suspect, but federal prosecutors are still waiting because they don't know if he is still alive.

Brian Laundrie Had Motives To Kill Gabby Petito?

More details have popped out regarding Gabby Petito's death. A piece of information has been linked to her untimely passing, which is about Brian Laundrie's obsession with novels during their trip.

The said books have dark meanings behind them, including "The Invisible Man," which is about a man who faked his death and later tortured his girlfriend.

Gabby Petito Dead, Manner of Death Determined As Homicide

In early reports, a Wyoming-based coroner confirmed to the public that the body they found in Grand Teton national park was indeed Petito. Her manner of death was determined as a homicide.

At the time of this writing, no cause of death has been publicized as the case is under investigation.

