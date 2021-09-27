Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines recently when they went to New York City for a three-day trip. Many photos circulated online show the pair is hiding something inside their pockets; could this be why they went to the big apple?

According to Express UK, the Duke of Sussex was photographed in the streets of NYC with his wife, where a black wire is visible from his pocket.

The outlet suggests that it is a microphone which only means the two were recording audio and video in the city as content for their Netflix and Spotify projects.

The black wire was exposed when the Prince hugged Melba Wilson on Friday. On another occasion, the microphone was also spotted when the pair visited a school in Harlem, in which Markle sat down with children and read her book titled "The Bench."

Aside from the apparent microphone, the couple was also photographed and their personal videographer when they toured around the city.

Per the outlet's sources, the Sussexes are reportedly collecting footage for the archives of their Archwell foundation.

At the time of this writing, the royal couple had not publicly confirmed whether they were filming content in New York.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

After stepping down from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes made a significant move with their career by signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

According to Us Weekly, the couple plans to release a series of documentaries, children's shows, movies, series, and the likes. The project is titled "Archwell Productions."

An insider previously revealed that the couple was offered over $100 million for the projects.

Aside from Netflix, the Sussexes also teamed up with Spotify for a podcast show.

Prince Harry To Use The Royal Family For Content?

In early reports, a royal commentator warned the royal family of the Prince's true intention behind his UK to visit this Christmas.

Angela Levin fears that the holiday reunion could be used for Prince Harry's memoir or upcoming documentary.

The long-awaited reunion may cause "a lot of people a lot of grief," per Levin.

"I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can't trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or for his next book." The royal commentator dishes.

