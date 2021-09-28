"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" wrapped up their final season a few months ago, and Khloe Kardashian has something to say regarding her time off without her family.

In an interview with "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the third Kardashian sister admits that she missed filming with her family members for all the good reasons, including money.

Khloe revealed that she and her family hadn't gone six weeks without filming since 2007, so six months without each other was the longest she had ever had.

The "Good American" CEO went on to say that it's weird at first, but it's also nice because they are not hooked up in a microphone all the time, and she doesn't need to do her hair and makeup for the whole day.

Later in the interview, Khloe admitted that she missed "being paid" to spend time with her family.

"Even though we live next to each other and we're all weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another." Khloe said. (via The Daily Mail UK)

Kris Jenner, who's watching in the audience, also revealed that she misses filming with her family; Khloe then exposed her mom by saying she's been pushing everyone to start filming their new Hulu show.

How Much Did Khloe Kardashian Earn From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians?'

According to a report published by Style Caster, Khloe earned at least $4.5 million per season of the show.

Aside from being one of the main cast members, Khloe also has an executive producer credit, meaning her salary is higher than her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe has an estimated net worth of $40 million; she also earns from her endorsement and business deals, especially on Instagram. True Thompson's mom is also the owner of "Good American," which sells denim and sportswear.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner To Live With One Another

In the interview mentioned above, the mom-and-daughter duo finally addressed that they're going to live with each other soon.

In early reports, construction began October of last year. The Kardashian matron and her daughter will live in the same lot, and their mega-mansions are right beside each other.

Kris' mansion is worth around $20 million since it's bigger, while Khloe's house is priced at over $17 million; in total, the properties cost $37 million combined.

