Mel Thompson, a popular content creator whose focus is makeup and beauty, has passed away at the young age of 35. Her husband confirmed her death.

In a series of photos posted by her husband on her Instagram account, her family paid tribute by saying they "lost a beautiful person," and they had a hard time choosing ten photos for the tragic announcement.

"I'll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff." Her husband described. (read the full post below)

Thompson's husband did not reveal the actual cause of her sudden passing, but a fan on Twitter mentioned that the content creator was living with a medical condition.

"Idk if it was sudden or expected, her family hasn't spoken on cause of death. I do know that Mel was living with chronic illness," one fan wrote online. Another user also mentioned that foul play might be involved in her death.

Mel Thompson died suddenly today.



She was open about having a chronic illness. We do not know if her death is related to her chronic illness or if foul play was involved or not. (My gut says no foul play because most likely we would have heard by now if it was suspected.) — Queer-coded anime protagonist (@_animeprotag) September 27, 2021

Another fan alleged that Thompson was diagnosed with EDS or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. According to Web MD, this condition weakens the patient's connective tissues leading a person's joints to lose and skin to be easily bruised.

Despite fans' speculations, the makeup guru's family had not confirmed nor denied whether Thompson suffered from an illness before she died nor foul play was involved.

Fans Pay Tribute

Following the news of her sudden passing, many fans and other content creators took online to pay tribute to the late makeup guru.

"I'm so sorry for your loss sending you and your family so much love," famous makeup artist Manny MUA wrote in her husband's post.

"I'm still in complete shock and disbelief about the sudden death of Mel Thompson. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. May you rest in eternal peace." One fan wrote on Twitter.

"RIP sweet Mel Thompson. Her death has put a hole in the beauty community. I'm in shock." one fan posted.

