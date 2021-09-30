Bill Cosby is yet to get away with everything he did in the past.

Following his discharge in June, Cosby will face another legal headache over his alleged 1974 Playboy Mansion sexual assault.

On Thursday, Cosby's representative confirmed to Fox News that he would appear before the court after the claims that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 1974 emerged.

The court set the trial date on April 18, 2022. Prior to that, the disgraced comedian reportedly plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. According to his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, it will be the case in all except for questions about his name, age, and address.

The representative added that Cosby's legal team already proclaimed that their client would not answer any questions regarding the incident with the then-15-year-old Judy Huth.

Bill Cosby To Prove His Innocence

For now, they prepare the actor before he sits for a second deposition in New York City within the next three months. Despite choosing to invoke his right, Cosby is said to be willing to prove his innocence "with dignity and class."

"The self proclaimed Civil Rights Attorney, Gloria Allred does not want this case to move forward to trial, due to the fact that this civil lawsuit brought forward by Ms. Judy Huth is baked with some of the worst ingredients that has plagued the country for over 400 plus years - RACISM," Wyatt said.

The representative insisted that Huth has a long history of racism and has committed derogatory acts against Black men. Thus, the upcoming case should not be Huth as an alleged victim of an assault but as a person who "joined a bandwagon of allegation" against Cosby.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth 'Bribing' Prince Harry with THIS Hard to Resist Gift To Split His Time Between US, UK?

Wyatt then firmly said that Cosby was being thrown by Huth and Attorney Gloria Allred.

The lawyer represents Huth and over 30 other women who accused the comedian of misconduct. Meanwhile, the victim filed a lawsuit in 2014 claiming that she met the then-37-year-old Cosby on a film set.

The actor then gave her alcohol before allegedly inviting her to the Playboy Mansion.

The Los Angeles Superior Court already held a status hearing last month, but Cosby did not attend at that time. He also did not release a statement during the recent trial.

READ MORE: Jockey Oisin Murphy Escapes Death Following Dramatic Parade Ring Incident [VIDEO]