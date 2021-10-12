Who says you can't go home again? Not the fine folks at Disney+ who have just released the trailer for their Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone. The original, Home Alone was the breakout holiday hit of the '90s which put a young Macaulay Culkin on the map as Kevin McCallister. The story revolved around a young boy who's family, in a mad dash to the airport, forgot to bring Kevin leaving the industrious kid to fend for himself against two burglars, played by hysterically by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, with an assortment of homemade booby-traps and gadgets.

The new iteration is more of the same. The film stars Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit as Max Mercer, who is pitted against two new bungling burglars played by The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney of Catastrophe.

The trailer plays to all of the familiar beats of the original with the word 'beats' being emphasized. Surprisingly, the creators take the cartoonish violence pretty far for a Disney property, allowing Max to use a bevy of slapdash weapons such as a pool ball gun to thwart the burglars, though I wonder if having one of them be the normally cheery Kemper is such a great idea. She seems out of place as a heavy, but who knows? Besides, it seem like Delaney is taking the brunt of Max's vengeance.

Coming back to the franchise is Kevin's bullying older brother Buzz played by Devin Ratray, who has become, of all things, a cop. This is one of the more interestingly fun elements of the trailer, though he could be there in cameo only.

The original Home Alone garnered itself four sequels, though only two of them had Culkin, while the others were straight to video misfires. I guess we will just have to wait and see if Home Sweet Home Alone can live up to the mantel of the slapstick original.

Home Sweet Home Alone will premiere on Disney+ on November 12, 2021