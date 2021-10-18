Sylvester Stallone is officially leaving "The Expendables" movie franchise after starring in four sequels over the past 12 years; is he giving up acting?

The Hollywood legend recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of him walking on the film's set.

He captioned the post with, "EXPENDABLES finale for me, today is my last day of filming ... Heading home. So they go."

In the video, Stallone said it was a "bittersweet" moment for him to leave the franchise, but he's assured that someone will take over as the actor mentioned he's ready to "pass the baton on" to co-actor Jason Statham. (watch the full video below)

"It's always bittersweet, you know, it's something you've been attached to, I guess it's been about 12 years, and I'm ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands." He said.

The actor went on to reflect on his sentiments throughout the movies saying the most remarkable thing for him is able to "provide films and entertainment where maybe there's a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch,"

Is Sylvester Stallone Giving Up Acting?

The three-time Oscar Nominated actor may be leaving the "The Expendables" franchise, but he's sure is not giving up acting.

To conclude his video, Stallone mentioned he'll be leaving the set to return to the US, and he's "ready to accept the next challenge."

In addition, Deadline reported that the actor is currently tied to the sci-fi pic "Little America" by Rowan Athale and the action drama film "Samaritan" by Julius Avery.

What Is Sylvester Stallone's Role In 'The Expendables 4'

Per the outlet, the actor reprises his role as Barney Ross, the leader of the group of elite mercenaries that travels the world to do numerous missions like assassination to rescue and more.

Scott Waugh directs the fourth movie. Familiar faces like Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren will return to the film.

New characters will also be portrayed by Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 cent, and more.

The outlet mentioned that Statham's role, Lee Christmas, could potentially lead to future installments.

Stallone directed the first installment and was one of the writers of the first three films. The entire franchise has grossed a staggering $800 million worldwide.

