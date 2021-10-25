After Queen Elizabeth II's recent hospital visit, the other royal family members have been stepping in.

Last week, the 95-year-old monarch pulled out a two-day tour of Northern Ireland hours after welcoming 120 business leaders for a reception at Windsor Castle.

According to a palace spokesperson, Queen Elizabeth II would be taking a leave of absence after "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days."

But then it was later reported that the head of the British royal family had been rushed to King Edward VII hospital in London for "preliminary investigations."

It was the first time Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalized in eight years, and at the time, it was only for one night and was due to a stomach bug.

Recently, she was also spotted walking with a cane with sparked even more health scares.

However, the Queen's current conditions made Buckingham Palace rethink the plans as they move forward.

One of the reported proposals is reportedly going to see an undeniable change in her public appearances.

The Palace's Plan Moving Forward

In an article by The Telegraph, royal aides have decided that from now on, Queen Elizabeth II will be accompanied by one of her kids or her grandkids in all of her future engagements.

This will ensure that if further health concerns forced her to pull out of an engagement, the Palace wouldn't let the public, who are hoping to meet or catch a glimpse of the Queen, not be let down.

Per royal historian Hugo Vickers on The Times, "The problem is that the Queen does not want to disappoint people."

"She can say no to people, but by and large she doesn't. What you've got to do is pace her."

READ ALSO: Is Queen Elizabeth II Healthy? Monarch Forced to Cancel Events; Is This Sign She's Stepping Down?

Royals Stepping In For Queen Elizabeth II

An insider revealed to the publication, Prince William and Kate Middleton offered to support the Queen on her engagements in any way they could.

Currently, there are only seven senior royal working members of the British monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit and Prince Andrew's situation.

Meanwhile, the Queen's private secretary Sir Edward Young is reportedly pressured to trim down her jam-packed schedule.

The Palace is also reportedly working out, which are the only events considered "core" for her to focus and attend next year.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Receives Warning From Princess Diana's Biographer To 'Hide' -- Here's Why