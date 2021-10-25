Stu Billett, a veteran TV producer who gave birth to "The People's Court," has died. He was 85.

Representatives for "The People's Court" confirmed to multiple news outlets that the renowned court show creator died on October 22. Billett's family also surrounded him when he passed in Los Angeles.

The same sources confirmed that Stu Billett's cause of death was due to natural causes; no report of whether he suffered from an illness before his passing is available as of the moment.

"Billett was a kind and remarkable man who made a great impact on the lives of so many people, and he will be missed tremendously," the representative added, per The Wrap.



Billett's family has not announced if they will hold a funeral for the late showmaster or whether they will allow a public viewing after the executive producer's death.

Stu Billett Made Huge Contribution In The Industry

Billett established his empire when he created "The People's Court" with his producing partner, Ralph Edwards, in 1981. For its first 12 seasons, Joseph Wapner helped them by gracing the show as a judge.

In 1993, the show got canceled but eventually revived in 1997. At that time, former New York City mayor Ed Kock served as a judge for two years. Jerry Sheindlin, Judge Judy's husband, took over the role before exiting in 2001.

From there, Marilyn Milian continues to be the host and star of the legal series.

Billett's works as the show's executive producer led him to earn four Daytime Emmy Awards.

Outside "The People's Court," Billett famously served the Marines and enrolled himself at New York University before getting a head start in the entertainment industry.

Before working as an executive producer, he worked as a producer's assistant in numerous shows. He eventually worked as an associate producer of Johnny Carson's show "Who Do You Trust?"

Apart from "The People's Court," Stu Billett also became the executive producer of other shows like "Fractured Phrases," "Family Medial Center," "Love Stories," "Superior Court," comedy/dating show "Bzzz!" and another courtroom show "Moral Court" starring Larry Elder.

Billett was survived by his wife, whom he shared 40 years of his life with, his children, and grandchildren.

