Despite his public plea, Prince William's wishes have been defied.

The hit Netflix series "The Crown," which is about the lives of the British royal family, will dramatize the entire bombshell interview the late Princess Diana had with Martin Bashir.

The shocking interview in 1995 was the first time the late Princess of Wales spoke out about her then-husband, Prince Charles, and his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In that interview, Princess Diana famously said, "There were three of us in that marriage and it was getting a bit crowded."

More than 20 million people watched the Panorama interview, and shortly after it was broadcasted, Queen Elizabeth II wrote to Prince Charles and Princess Diana telling them to get a divorce.

According to The Sun, eager TV executives splashed millions on that specific "The Crown" episode, reportedly being surrounded by controversy for about 30 years.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the bombshell interview would set a key theme in the hit show's latest season.

"' The Crown's' creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series five."

"To the writers, th stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months."

They went on to say, "They are making a huge investment in that. The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they'd rather be left alone."

Prince William's Slap in the Face

"The Crown's" insistence in dramatizing Princess Diana's bombshell interview is going to be a slap in the face to Prince William after hitting out at BBC insisting that the interview holds "no legitimacy" after it was found that Bashir used unprofessional tactics to gain the late royal's trust.

The Duke of Cambridge also expressed his pain and those who got hurt with the interview and called for that interview to "never be aired again."

He also alleged that it even contributed to making his parents' relationship "worse."

Early this year, it was concluded that Bashir faked bank statements and even used deceitful behavior to breach the BBC's producer guidelines to get his interview with Princess Diana.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has hit out at the streaming giant's decision to air the episode, expressing her disbelief.

"This would be extremely upsetting and the only protection William has is not to watch it."

