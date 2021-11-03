Nenobia Washington, popularly known as BKTIDALWAVE, has passed away a few days ago, and law enforcement sources finally uncovered her possible cause of death.

According to insiders who spoke to TMZ, the internet sensation reportedly died after falling off from a building. Authorities and paramedics rushed to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Washington was found unconscious and unresponsive in front of a building in New York City. The "meme queen" was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sources also revealed several pieces of information about the preliminary investigation of Washington's death, saying she reportedly had injuries indicative of a fall from a high position.

Authorities believed she intentionally jumped off a building from six stories or higher; however, authorities are still investigating the matter, and an official cause of death was not given yet.

Nenobia Washington's Family Speaks Out

Speaking to the outlet, the father of Washington's son, David Jackson, says he was told she fell from a window, but the family heard several versions of the story from people who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

In early reports, many internet users allege that BKTIDALWAVE went missing before she died, but Jackson said she talked to their child the night before the said incident, saying she was never missing.

David Jackson Organizes a Fundraising Page

Following Washington's death, Jackson set up a GoFundMe page for her "going home service."

"Nenobia brought laughter and tears she was loved by many, so we are going to make it as nice as we can for her.

Once we have secured a location we will set the plans up so the people that would like to show their respects can." he wrote.

In addition, he mentioned that his family would pass their original goal to make a memorial event that he claims she would be proud of.

Jackson said they're going to organize an event in Brooklyn, New York.

At the time of this writing, Washington's family have reached their goal of $30,000. Jackson said the extra funds would be used to take care of their son Tyeleck.

Who Was Nenobia Washington?

Nenobia Washington, popularly known as BKTIDALWAVE and "The Queen of Brookly," was a veteran meme sensation.

She went viral last year after airing her thoughts about ISIS, saying the terrorist group should stay away from America in a hilarious way.

