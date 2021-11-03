After spending a reasonable amount of time in the bright summer of Europe, Kurt Russell was said to be resolving his weight with the help of liposuction.

It was believed by a recent report from the National Enquirer via Suggest that Russell looked "quite thinner" these days, but the reason behind that was not even related to him spending time in the gym. Insiders claim that the "Swing Shift" actor "didn't get that thin sweating in the gym and dieting, he got liposuction!"

The magazine stated that after he hung out in Europe with Goldie Hawn, Russell "put on tons of weight over the summer and was carrying all of it in his gut."

The Lazy Way To Lose Weight

According to the said source, to get faster results, the 70-year-old underwent surgery to shed several pounds.

Despite going under the knife to lose weight, Kurt Russell allegedly still refuses to go through a healthy diet. The said informants detailed that he went back to "digging into pasta and steak with cream sauces and lobster with drawn butter," which seemed to be making the actor worry much about his health.

The source even told the outlet that he could eat and resort to liposuction. And of course, with this idea, his friends and family were said to be "worried" that he'd depend on getting his fat removed through surgery whenever he wanted to.

READ ALSO: Tom Cruise 'Licking His Wounds' After Getting Dumped by Hayley Atwell? Actor Resulted To This Unhealthy Habit [REPORT]

Here's The Truth

But is Kurt Russell actually going to rely much on surgery anytime he wants to lose weight? No reports have proven this rumor from the actor yet, and Suggest would say that the story is bizarre for outlets to make things up.

The actor may have lost quite a few pounds, but that would never always correlate to Russell going through surgery every time, considering that it is also impossible. Going through liposuction requires a three-month recovery on every average person, emphasizing that there is a limit on how much fat can be safely removed after the procedure, per Healthline.

Not only that they tackle much about his health, but they have also touched on Russell's past life. One alleged that his partner Hawn had a "cancer scare," which became why the actor got convinced to get married, which is not valid, per source.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian For Clout? Specs After Pair Seen Holding Hands Explored