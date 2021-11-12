Over the past few months, Olivia Munn faced a lot of controversy surrounding her relationship with John Mulaney. More recently, she's facing a more significant hurdle as a worker's family filed a lawsuit against her; what truly happened?

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, the "Office Christmas Party" actress and her mother, Kim Schmid, hired a worker named Celso Merida to repair the roof of their home.

Munn is reportedly listed as the owner of the property where the accident took place.

Merida's family is now hitting the actress with a lawsuit; they claim that the worker was hired to replace the roof earlier this year.

They said Merida had been in Munn's home for days before the incident happened.

His family alleges that he fell from the roof while working and sustained severe injuries. A few weeks later, Merida died.

Per the outlet, his cause of death was "blunt force traumatic injuries."

Why Is Olivia Munn Being Sued By Celso Merida's Family?

Merida's family accuses the "Love Wedding Repeat" star of hiring an unlicensed contractor named Fernando. The said contractor was the one who hired Merida.

The family blames Munn for being negligent in hiring the contractor. In the lawsuit, John Mulaney's girlfriend and her mother reportedly asked Merida to repair the roof despite not having proper safety protection.

In addition, the worker was not provided with the appropriate tools to do the work.

Munn and her mom are being asked to pay for damages.

At the time of this writing, Olivia Munn has not publicly commented on the matter.

Not Olivia Munn's First Issue Over The Past Few Months

The latest lawsuit comes after the issue surrounding Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship. The actress is currently pregnant with Mulaney's baby.

There have been rumors about the couple's relationship, saying they broke up as the actor is reportedly not ready to commit in a deep connection.

Aside from that, the actor is currently facing a divorce battle with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tedler.

Despite the speculations about their breakup, a source close to Munn says the two's relationship remains solid.

