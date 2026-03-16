Comedian Ricky Gervais gave a blunt and funny response after fans suggested he should host the Academy Awards.

Hours before the ceremony on March 15, a fan account on X shared a message asking others to repost if they wished Gervais was hosting the Oscars that night.

The post included a clip of the comedian during one of his past hosting gigs at the Golden Globe Awards.

Gervais quickly saw the message and replied with a short but savage answer. "F*** that!," the 64-year-old comedian wrote, making it clear he had no interest in taking on Hollywood's biggest awards show.

The reaction instantly caught attention online because many viewers still remember Gervais for his bold and fearless hosting style at the Golden Globes.

He served as the host five times, including three straight years from 2010 to 2012, before returning again in 2016 and 2020, Variety reported.

During those shows, Gervais became known for roasting celebrities directly from the stage. His jokes often targeted famous actors, filmmakers and even the film industry itself.

While some stars laughed along, others looked shocked at his brutally honest humor.

Ricky Gervais says "f*ck that!" when asked about hosting the Oscars. https://t.co/JmT5tCCv3d pic.twitter.com/nqInuKkyIq — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2026

Ricky Gervais Admits His Edgy Humor

In a memorable moment during his 2020 monologue, Gervais joked that it would be the last time he hosted the show. "Let's go out with a bang," he told the audience. "Let's have a laugh at your expense, shall we?"

According to US Magazine, he also reminded the crowd not to take his comments too seriously. "Remember, they're just jokes. We're all going to die soon and there's no sequel," he said.

Despite his reputation for sharp humor, Gervais later explained that his edgy style is carefully planned.

In a 2025 interview, he said the idea that he might say anything on stage is part of the show's marketing.

"The marketing thing is that, 'It's live. He could say anything. Oh my God. He's brutal. Oh, he doesn't care about anything.' All those are untrue," Gervais explained. "I write those jokes. I look at them from every angle. I make sure they're bulletproof."

He added that the wild image is mostly an act. "I go out with a beer, I pretend to be a loose cannon, but I'm not. I'm never drunk. I have like a sip," he said.