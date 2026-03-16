A funny slip of the tongue from Robert Downey Jr. turned into one of the most talked-about moments at the Academy Awards on March 15 in Hollywood.

While presenting the screenplay awards with Chris Evans at the ceremony hosted by Conan O'Brien inside the Dolby Theatre, Downey Jr. jokingly mispronounced actor Channing Tatum's name during a comedic bit.

The playful mix-up quickly drew laughter from the audience and viewers watching the show.

The moment happened while Downey Jr. and Evans joked about their longtime friendship. Evans teased his co-presenter for not bringing him a proper gift to celebrate the 14th anniversary of their first collaboration in the Marvel films.

Evans said he had given Downey Jr. a special screenplay signed by their cast and crew, while Downey Jr. had only handed him a crumpled valet parking ticket—before quickly taking it back.

Evans briefly stayed alone at the podium after Downey Jr. left the stage. Then the actor suddenly ran back, saying, "I was just joshing! Of course I got you something."

Downey Jr. reached into his pocket and pulled out a large, sparkling pink prop.

According to E! News, while holding it up, he joked, "I got you the official Tanning Chatum thong from 'Magic Mike.' Sequined, it's got like a mirrorball effect. Light usage."

Robert Downey Jr. Gifts Channing Tatum's thong to Chris Evans at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/pV52D5hGGR — PoppingCinema (@PoppingCinema) March 16, 2026

Robert Downey Jr. Calls Channing Tatum 'Tanning Chatum'

The name flub—"Tanning Chatum" instead of Channing Tatum—instantly got a big reaction from the crowd. Evans paused and dryly replied, "I have no words."

The camera then showed Tatum sitting in the audience. Playing along with the joke, the actor shouted back, "Hey, I'm gonna need that back though! I gotta work later."

Downey Jr. responded with surprise, asking, "For what?" Tatum jokingly explained, "I've gotta work later, what are you talking about," which led to even more laughter from the theater, EW reported.

After the lighthearted exchange, the presenters returned to their main job for the night. Downey Jr. and Evans announced that Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Adapted Screenplay for "One Battle After Another."

Soon after, Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay for "Sinners," marking his first Oscar win after several nominations.