The iconic Irwin family has been known for their animal activism and Australia Zoo over the past decades; however, one report suggests that Terri and Bindi Irwin are currently struggling with financial problems, leading them to consider selling their zoo and moving to the United States; is this true?

According to a report published by New Idea, the famed family is among those people who have been highly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian zoo reportedly closed down in Queensland because of restrictions, and it is just one of the problems they're currently facing.

An insider said many of the employees, especially those who are experts in the field of wildlife, have been fired from their jobs.

The remaining workers are afraid that Terri may be forced to sell the beloved animal sanctuary.

Steve Irwin's wife recently expressed her thoughts online on missing her hometown of Eugene, Oregon, and the source said it would be no surprise if the family moves to the U.S. anytime soon.

"I miss my hometown, Eugene Oregon. I miss my family, friends, and the beautiful wildlife. Today I'm thinking of somewhere super special: @VoodooDoughnut," she wrote.

Bindi and Chandler Powell, who recently welcomed their first child to the world, may also follow Terri's footsteps into moving overseas as the latter's family is based in the U.S., and they haven't seen the baby yet.

Irwin Family Selling Australian Zoo Rumors Debunked

After the report was published and made rounds online, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out some of the magazine's inconsistencies.

The outlet mentioned that the report had no original research. Although many business establishments have indeed suffered from the pandemic, the Irwin family has not publicly confirmed whether they're closing the iconic zoo or not.

In addition, the family appears to be enjoying and unbothered with the issue circulating as they recently celebrated Steve Irwin Day in their zoo.

Bindi also took to her Instagram account to share that she loves walking around the family-owned zoo.

"Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam-best part of my day, every day."

Furthermore, the report appears to have speculated on Terri's tweet and gave malice to her feeling of simply missing her hometown.

