Ryan Seacrest sparked major health concerns again as his friends noticed his falling well-being.

The past few years have been rough for Seacrest as he went through a lot of professional and personal struggles. The "American Idol" broke up with Shayna Taylor, and he also dealt with the end of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Following those events, sources told Globe the worrying status Seacrest clearly went through.

Is Ryan Seacrest OK?

The insiders insisted that Seacrest began shutting himself away from everyone after the series of unfortunate events. He also ignored everyone's calls and only responded with text messages.

Apart from his emotional health, his physical state became a concern since he reportedly dedicated himself to an unhealthy diet and lifestyle in the past months. According to the sources, Seacrest "stuffed his face with junk food" as he neglected his hygiene and usual workout in the process.

The report intensified after it mentioned the host's previous "stroke" issue on "American idol." Still, his friends are reportedly determined to help him as much as possible.

National Enquirer released a similar report, saying that the producer felt extremely worried after losing "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Although the show itself came to an end, the news outlet noted Seacrest "racked his brain" as he tried to think of something to replace the hit show.

Ryan Seacrest HEALTHIER Than What The Report Claimed

Far from what the outlets said, he is very much healthy that he has been able to juggle his time hosting "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and "American Idol," among others.



In May 2020, he indeed sparked major health concerns during the "American Idol" season finale. It led him to ask Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, to fill in as a temporary co-host in "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

When he came back, viewers noticed one of his eyes failed to open all the way while the host began to slur his speech. Fans who saw him them assumed he was suffering from a stroke.

Amid all those talks, a representative denied those buzzes and said Seacrest was healthier than ever. On top of that, he also ensures he has a regular break to take care of his well-being as much as possible.

