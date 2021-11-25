Bob Bondurant, a famed racecar driver and instructor to some of Hollywood's best actors like Tom Cruise, Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, and more, has passed away at the age of 88.

According to Deadline, the driver died at an assisted living facility in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on November 12.

According to his death certificate provided by his wife, Pat Bondurant, the driver died after suffering from a "suspected immune reaction related to vaccinations." (via The New York Times)

Aside from the abovementioned cause, the certificate also states that he had cerebrovascular disease and cerebral arterial stenosis.

The outlet did not specify the type of vaccination he had.

Bondurant lived a fruitful life as he succeeded in the field of racing from the 1950s to the 1960s. He won several titles, including Le Mans GT, the National Corvette Title, and the Baja 500.

Over the course of three years (1961 to 1963), he won 30 out of the 32 competitions he competed in. He was also the first and only American who won in the coveted World SportsCar Championship.

Bob Bondurant's Horrendous Past

Amid his successful career as a racecar driver, he experienced a true-to-life nightmare as he suffered from a horrendous accident that caused his rib, leg, foot, and back to be injured.

The incident happened in a 1967 race in New York. Per the outlet, the car he was driving flipped eight times, and his doctors told him that he might never walk again or even continue his passion for driving.

Following the event, he was forced to stop his racing career and decided to pursue teaching students in the field that he's good at.

Bob Bondurant's Light of Hope

Prior to the accident, he became James Garner's instructor for the 1966 movie "Grand Prix,"; he was inspired by the experience and decided to pursue a career in teaching Hollywood stars what he did best, which is racing.

He established the Bondurant Racing School, which became home to several actors seeking to learn professional driving skills of movies.

His skills were proven to be successful as the actors he taught became victorious in the roles they portrayed. Some of them include Christian Bales' "Ford v Ferrari," Robert Wagner in "Winning," Tom Cruise for "Days of Hunter," Nicolas Cage's "Gone," and many more.

In total, his racing school had over 500,000 graduates.

His wife is the current President and CEO of the school he established. Funeral services will be on December 4 in Glendale, Arizona.

