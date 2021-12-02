Jonshel Alexander, a former child actor, popularly known in the 2012 Academy Award-nominated movie "Beasts of the Southern wild," has tragically passed away at the young age of 22.

According to Deadline, the actor was fatally shot along with an unidentified man while sitting in a car around 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. The actor was declared dead at the scene, but the other victim was able to drive himself to the nearest hospital.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Alexander starred in the 2012 film at the age of 12. The movie revolves around the story of a poor Louisiana bayou community who are trying to do their best to survive their daily lives.

The film amassed numerous praises from critics and even received nods from prestigious award-giving bodies like the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

In 2013, the movie was nominated for Best Picture at the 85th Academy awards along with other films such as "Silver Linings Playbook," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Life of Pi," and "Argo," which took home the prize.

"Benh Zeitlin directed beasts of the Southern Wild"; he cast people living in Louisiana for the lead roles.

It took over 4,000 auditionees before they completed the whole cast, consisting of Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry, Lowell Landes, Gina Montanna, and more.

The actor's mother, Shelly Alexander, previously explained how her daughter took the role, saying she charmed among the people who auditioned.

"They fell in love with Jonshel," her mother said.

Alexander was about to take the lead role, but she's reportedly too old for the part. Then-six-year-old Wallis portrayed the character of Hushpuppy.

The director didn't give up and proceeded to cast Alexander, saying she's an "absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human being."

Zeitlin explained that Alexander's role, Joy Strong, was incorporated in the movie, and it was inspired by her. The late actor also wrote her lines.

Her character is said to be a perfect description of herself; the director described her as "a really bright burning light."

Since Alexander's death, Zeitlin said he was devastated by the tragic news, and he had already reached out to her family.

Unfortunately, Alexander didn't pursue an acting career after the Oscar-nominated movie. After graduating high school, she worked as a hostess in restaurants.

Jonshel Alexander had a one-year-old daughter named De-vynne Robinson.

