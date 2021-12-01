Fans are still gushing over Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as they embark on a new journey of their lives after getting married a few months back; however, one report suggests that the newlyweds are already feuding because of family planning; could this be true?

According to a report published by Us Weekly, the couple is fighting over their future children. Their thoughts on having another child contradict each other.

An insider revealed that Shelton wants to slow down on their decision to get a surrogate to have a baby. Their family planning process has been exhausting for the two.

Stefani is "distressed" by her husband's decision because she feels like Shelton will regret not having biological kids in the future.

In the country singer's defense, he's already contented having his wife by his side and her children with Gavin Rossdale.

However, Shelton's love for his family is reportedly taking a toll on his social life; as a source described, "He hasn't been hanging out with his local friend as much these days."

What's The Truth Behind Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Future Plans?

After the report made rounds on the internet, Suggest debunked the story by saying neither Shelton nor Stefani would talk to the abovementioned magazine about their marital woes.

In addition, the power couple has been mum about their future plans, meaning the sources doesn't have an idea what's going on with their personal lives.

Furthermore, the magazine has been writing stories similar to the one mentioned above.

In previous reports, sources allege that the two are planning to have a baby through a surrogate, but they're having a significant problem because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gwen really wants to give Blake a biological child because he is so fantastic with her kids," the insider said.

The couple is reportedly not pressuring each other, and they wanted to make sure that they will take their time to focus on their current careers in the present.

However, despite the story, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have not publicly confirmed whether they're planning to have a surrogate or not.

Currently, the couple is co-parenting Stefani's three kids with Gavin Rossdale- Kingston, Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock.

