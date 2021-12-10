Aside from being an award-winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow is also an entrepreneur with a line of businesses, including her famed "Goop," a modern lifestyle brand that sells bizarre scented candles, beauty products, and adult toys. More recently, the brand released its holiday advertisement, which shows a shocking gift for Taylor Swift.

The video, titled "Gwyneth Paltrow's Guide to the Holidays," features the actress roaming around her Christmas-decked home.

At one point, the voice-over actor narrates the part when Paltrow was filling up her gift bags for celebrities. (watch the video below)

For Taylor Swift, the "Sliding Doors" actress decided to give her an adult toy which had fans laughing on Twitter. Users in the video's comment section noticed Paltrow gave an "All Too Well" reference by choosing between her actual gift and a red scarf.

Other famous names written in gift cards include Adele, Kim Petras, Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. She gives all sorts of naughty gifts for the holidays like an adult dietary supplement, weird scented candle, and wolverine's claw.

"GWYNETH PALTROW SENT TAYLOR SWIFT A V****** THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE ALSJAKJDJSDBBFBSJ," one fan wrote.

"I would love to be the marketing person who had to explain the taylor swift jake gyllenhaal timeline to gwyneth paltrow," another fan wrote.

"This is hilarious. Also Gwyneth Paltrow is the one who introduced Taylor to J*ke (she mentioned that in an interview) so it becomes funnier," one tweeted.

Taylor Swift has not publicly commented on the matter at the time of this writing. On the other hand, Paltrow did not confirm whether she'll be sending the gifts to the celebrities or it's just a part of her advertisement.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop

According to The CEO Magazine, Paltrow's brand was initially going to be a private database for her friends; however, she had access to interesting people working in the same field as her, and it later became a place where the public could share information and ideas.

"People initially were like, 'This is nuts'. Now look: it's a billions of dollars market," she said.

Per the brand's website, the actress launched goop in 2008 from her home as "a homespun weekly newsletter," It later became more extensive than that.

They aim to start breaking taboos, open up hard conversations, and "look for connection and resonance" everywhere they can find it.

