Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently reunited this year, and fans have been gushing over their relationship ever since. However, there's a dark situation behind their relationship. The singer reportedly uses her beau as a "personal bank account" because of her longtime grudge after calling off their engagement in 2004; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the "Hit On The Floor" hitmaker hasn't forgiven the "Batman" actor for his behavior which caused their engagement to fall out almost two decades ago.

Despite reconnecting this year, Lopez is still haunted by their past, so there should be a cost to remind him of his behavior.

Lopez reportedly uses Affleck's money to pay for their private jet flights, vacations, lavish gifts, hotels, jewelry, fine dining, and almost everything.

"He's like her personal bank account," an insider noted.

Even though the actor's net worth is way less than his girlfriend's and he is in financial debt, the source said he doesn't mind paying for everything because he's "more than willing to pay the price."

The Truth Behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Relationship Woes

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by saying there is no substantial evidence to prove the magazine's story.

The outlet noted that the report's insiders aren't reliable, and there is no possible reason to believe the actress is punishing her beau by using all of his money.

Despite the recent reports, the power couple appears to be doing fine in their recent sighting as they are spotted enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game.

According to Page Six, the couple held hands, locked eyes, and cuddled each other throughout the night.

Affleck also had an interview with the Wall Street Journal where he professed his love to Jennifer Lopez, saying their relationship is "the best story."

Why Did Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Call Off Their Engagement in 2004?

In a 2008 interview obtained by Elite Daily, Affleck gave an insight into the real reason why they called off their engagement in 2004.

The actor said both of them were "too accessible" throughout their connection.

"I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible," he said.

