Park So Dam, an actress, popularly known for the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite," is currently battling a gruesome health condition as fans continue to wish her well online; what could be her sickness?

Speaking to CNN, her agency, ArtistCompany, revealed that the 30-year-old actress was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer after a recent check-up.

Park was supposed to promote her latest film, "Special Cargo," but was hindered as she underwent emergency surgery.

In the movie, the actress portrayed a role of a delivery driver with a 100% success rate, but she had an unusual package she had to deliver.

"Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health," the agency said in a statement.

At the time of this writing, details regarding her next film, "Ghost," directed by Lee Hae-Young, are uncertain whether it will be delayed or not.

The actress' career skyrocketed in Hollywood after starring in the critically-acclaimed movie "Parasite," in which she played the role of Kim Ki-Jung, a daughter who faked her way as a therapist to earn money due to their poverty lifestyle.

The movie got major nods from renowned award-giving bodies such as the 92nd Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, and many more.

Fans Continue To Rally Their Support to Park So Dam Amid Her Diagnosis

After the news about her tragic health condition made rounds around the internet, many fans rallied their support to the actress and have been sending her good wishes.

"Oh no. Worried face Sodam is prob best known to y'all for Parasite, but she is also very good friends with Yong. Here's hoping for a full and fast recovery," one fan wrote.

"OMG. What a shock to me. Hang on! Let's fight the cancer together!" another fan wrote.

"my hearts go out to the families and to Park So Dam, stay strong you'll win," one tweeted.

Park So Dam remains inactive on social media and has not publicly spoken about the matter.

Is Thyroid Cancer Deadly?

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service, as reported by the outlet mentioned above, Park's condition is the most common type of thyroid cancer.

The health condition usually affects people younger than 40 years old and primarily women.

There's a ray of hope for Park as papillary thyroid cancer is easier to treat than other types of cancer.

