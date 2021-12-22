What truly happened during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival will soon be determined with the recent move by Congress.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee members confirmed they are launching a bipartisan probe to look into what happened before and after the fatal festival in Houston.

In a letter the congress sent to Live Nation's CEO Michael Rapino, the committee said they would investigate the events that led to the tragedy.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the members wrote.

Live Nation To Cooperate in Investigation

Meanwhile, Live Nation confirmed the receipt of the communication and told CNBC that it would definitely share information with the committee as part of the probe.



"Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals," the company said. "We are heartbroken by the events at Astroworld and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims."

The news came after a Houston medical examiner disclosed that the 10 people - ranging in age from 8 to 27 - died after getting suffocated and crushed to death by the crowd. Hundreds were also left injured during the fatal event.

So far, Live Nation, Scott, and other performers have been named as the defendants of several lawsuits. As of December 6, over 300 lawsuits have been filed against them already.

New Probe Gives Hope To Victims

Previously, the victims of the tragic event lost their chance to get the justice they deserve after the Houston police said no third party would be involved in the investigation.

This contradicted the officials and County Judge Lina Hidalgo's initial decision. For what it's worth, they wanted an independent investigation underway alongside the Houston Police Department's probe in the event that left ten people dead.

On the other hand, the Harris County administrator has already begun working with the people in charge to discover what happened during the Astroworld Festival. The team also took massive steps in reviewing security, fire, and other safety plans the NRG Park established before the tragic event occurred.

