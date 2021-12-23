Celebrities are like any other people during the holidays. They also love spending quality time with their family as Christmas is among the days they are usually out of a movie set, so they make the most out of their time; the Smith family isn't an exception, and siblings Jaden and Willow behave a certain way during December.

In a previous interview with Extra TV, Will Smith opened up how his kids behave during the Holidays, saying they do their own thing all year long, but it all changes during Christmas time.

Jaden and Willow have to follow what Jada Pinkett says, as December 22 to January 1 is "mommy time." (watch the interview below)

In a separate interview with ABC News, Will described their holidays as "Jada time" as his wife "sacrifices for anybody else" all year long, so everyone has to follow what "mommy" wants.

The "After Earth" star also opened up how Jada Pinkett starts scouting for Christmas getaway places as early as October.

He said his family is a big fan of "White Christmas," so his wife searches for places where the snow falls the most in America.

"She loves to have a white Christmas, and she likes to do the one-horse open sleigh."

Regarding how he gives out presents to his family members, saying he doesn't give them gifts in December but rather comes home randomly in October to tell his kids, "everybody, today is Christmas, I got gifts for everybody."

Will does that because it has a different surprise aspect to it.

The One Gift Will, Jada Pinkett Gave Their Children That Has the Biggest Impact

Elsewhere in the interview, one host asked Will where his children, Jaden and Willow, get their style choices as they are both fashion-forward.

The actor jokingly replied, "I have no idea; it's just poor parenting." He later dabbled on the topic of the most significant gift he and his wife gave to their children.

"I think if there's one gift that Jada and I were able to give them is the freedom to be who they are unapologetically."

He mentioned that as parents, they first struggled with how they want their kids the way they want them to be. Will added that instead of demanding them to change their image, they let them express themselves.

