Royal family members always present themselves as prim and proper to the public, meaning they always wear the best outfits designed by luxurious fashion designers and more. However, there was one time when Kate Middleton told a royal fan a shocking thing during Christmas day; what could this be?

According to Express UK, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, together with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the traditional family church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham in 2019.

As they walked out of the chapel to greet fans, Middleton confessed that she regretted wearing the outfit she wore that day.

The 19-year-old fan named Rachel Anvil had a small chat with the Duchess. Her mother, Karen Anvil, said the royal was talking to her daughter about the clothes and "how she was feeling hot.

Middleton sported a grey Catherine Walker coat on that day, paired with a green hat, bag, and heels.

"She said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this,'" the mother added.

As Rachel spoke to the Duchess about her fashion choices, Karen was chatting with Princess Charlotte about the dolls she owned.

"It wasn't fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend," she added.

Kate Middleton's Fashion Choices Have a Significant Meaning?

In early reports, modern color theorist Momtaz Begum-Hozzain said Kate Middleton's fashion choices are telling a powerful message through the color she's wearing.

Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge attended COP26 in Glasgow City, Scotland, where she donned an elegant blue gown.

The expert said the color signifies "confidence" as she's ready to take on heavier roles within the royal family because of Queen Elizabeth II's absence at the time.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Begum-Hozzain also mentioned that blue is "the color of communication" as surrounding people could relate to the Duchess when she wears it.

The shades also vary, as what the Duchess wore was showing "modesty" as other shades of blue could be distracting.

She added, "There's a sense of calm about it too in a time of real anxiety. She was helping to reassure the nation."