Despite being close to one another, as witnessed by fans in their hit reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the famous family also have their fallouts, even the petty ones. Kim Kardashian previously gave a stern warning against her family during the Christmas season; what were they fighting about?

In an episode of the show titled "A Very Kardashian Holiday," Kim explained the moment they got into "the most epic fight" because her sister Kourtney "fully copied" her light decoration for the holidays.

Since then, the mom of four warned her family about copying her style, saying, "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season." (via ET Online)

In the same episode, Kim Kourtney and Kris Jenner went shopping for decoration, but the SKIMS CEO thought it was a bad idea after her mother appeared interested in the same ribbon she initially wanted to purchase. (watch the video clip above)

Kim said she didn't want to tell her ideas out loud because her mother is "somewhere lurking."

On the other hand, Kourtney mentioned she wanted to repeat the "same vibe" she did the previous year.

The SKKN Beauty founder lashed out, saying, "Well, why don't we not talk about our vibes. That way no one can, like, steal a vibe."

Not Kim, Kourtney Kardashian's First Petty Fight

Like any other siblings, Kim and Kourtney fight almost about anything. In a previous episode of "KUWTK," the two sisters clashed over their ideas of what candy and treats to give away for their daughters North and Penelope's birthday party.

The sisters initially agreed on the theme of Candyland, but Kourtney is skeptical about the specific candies to serve as she doesn't want treats that contain "chemicals." (watch the video below)

Fans of the show know that the Poosh founder has specific dietary restrictions in her home as she doesn't want her children to take dairy and gluten.

Kourtney insists there's a lot of candy alternatives to serve, and she's willing to make a "collage" to prove her point to her sister, but Kim doesn't like the idea.

"It's a Candyland-themed party!" Kim shouted before adding, "that's what the party is about, Candyland; it's not f****** gluten-free land over here."

