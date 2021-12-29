Kate Middleton has been very busy lately with her work as a senior royal, and one outlet suggests that she might be forgetting her health to the point that she had Prince William worried about her; could this be true?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from an eating disorder. An insider spoke to the outlet, saying Middleton's schedule is jam-packed, and she's been caught up with a lot of work, leading her to pick food and "rarely finishes a meal."

Her husband is reportedly concerned about her. The source adds, "No one is more worried than William for his wife's weight. She's gone from around 130 or 135 pounds down to around 110 or 115 pounds."

Aside from her bad eating habits, the publication also noted that the Duchess is experiencing anxiety which Meghan Markle causes.

Middleton reportedly started overthinking since Markle, and Prince Harry stepped down from their duties as senior royals.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been under constant pressure since the absence of the Sussexes, and it only worsened after Prince Philip passed away.

Prince William reportedly sought professional help as he hired a therapist to help his wife talk about her personal issues.

READ NOW: 'Prince William Affair' Trends on Twitter -- Did The Duke Really Have An Affair and Would This End The Monarchy?

The Truth Behind Kate Middleton's Health

Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out almost the same report the magazine published in 2020. The outlet suggests that the story was updated to "capitalize" on the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

In addition, the outlet also noted that Middleton's health is not related to whatever issue she had with Meghan Markle, and the publication shouldn't be opening up the personal topic of health woes in the first place.

Furthermore, Middelton's recent appearances show how healthy-looking she is. The Duchess recently hosted 'Together at Christmas' at Westminster Abbey, where she showed off her musical skills by playing the piano.

The Duchess also posed for their annual Christmas card, where she can be seen smiling along with Prince William and their three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George.

Aside from the abovementioned information, Middleton always had a slender and thin figure, meaning the negative stories written about her are far from the truth.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Alive, According to Anonymous Email Sender; Demands 'Remains' Should NOT Be Cremated