Courteney Cox has been one of the recognizable actresses in her generation because of her beautiful face, but one report suggests that she looked drastically different due to her obsession with cosmetic procedures, leaving her looking like a "fish"; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Friends" alum went overboard with facial fillers despite saying she would stop it in 2019.

A video on her Instagram made rounds around the internet as fans were bothered and concerned about what her face looked like recently.

Many users bombarded the comment section, saying she doesn't look the same as she did years back, and the fillers she had on her face "doesn't look right."

The magazine also consulted with a cosmetic surgeon, saying Cox indeed underwent a lot of "injections of fillers" into her lips to make it look big.

Botox is also a significant part of her face, especially her forehead, to prevent wrinkles from spreading.

The doctor added, "I also suspect that she's had some filler injected into her cheeks."

Aside from the issue mentioned above, the magazine also noted how Cox ruined her face after her procedures.

Her friends were reportedly worried about her future as they warned her not to go "overboard," but it was already too late by the time she listened.

The Truth Behind Courteney Cox's Face

Suggest debunked the claims after the magazine published the report by pointing out the Instagram video they talked about.

The outlet noted that Cox went to the Warner Brothers' studio wearing a hair wrap and her face appears to be different because she never got the chance to get ready as she was already late.

Furthermore, the magazine's note regarding her "misshapen" cheek was because of her dark hair obstructing a part of her face, making her cheek appear different.

While it's true that Courteney Cox had fillers in the past, she made it clear that she would stop going overboard with cosmetic surgeries after her big realization.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actress said she tried to "keep up in time," so she did something anything other than maintenance.

However, she realized that she didn't look like herself anymore, so she finally stopped going to the doctor to get botox and fillers.

