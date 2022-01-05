Recently, Chris Noth has been facing many controversies after four women came forward with their sexual abuse accusations against the actor. It seems like the scandal is taking a toll on the actor's career as his recent show, "And Just Like That," made a big move for him; what did they do?

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

According to TV Line, as reported by Daily Mail UK, Noth's character from the "Sex and the City" reboot, Mr. Big, was supposed to appear in the final episode of the show's first season.

The scene was reportedly about Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, seeing her late husband as she scattered his ashes in Paris, France.

However, the outlet noted that the production team decided to ax his character as the short footage of him was not an "essential" part of the scene.

The scene aims to give the protagonist closure by scattering her husband's ashes into the Seine river on the Pont des Arts bridge, which was shot in the city of love.

A source spoke to the outlet, saying the finale was not changeable when the news of the scandal made rounds around the internet.

4th Victim Speaks out Before Christmas

A fourth alleged victim spoke out with her accusations just before Christmas, claiming that the actor had forcible groped her in 2002 when she met him in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York.

In a statement, 54-year-old Lisa Gentile said Noth came to her place because he wanted to see where she was staying, but when he got inside, he kissed and pulled her against him without her consent.

Gentile added that she was "trying to get him stop," but he pulled her hand towards his private parts.

When she was able to stop him for his wrongdoings, Noth was allegedly enraged and started calling her names.

The woman received a stern warning the following day after Noth reportedly called her friend's phone, saying she would be banned in the industry if she spoke out about what happened.

Her legal counsel, Gloria Allred, who also represents many alleged victims by celebrities, said the Gentile was traumatized by the situation and "it's had a very serious emotional impact on her."

Chris Noth Dropped by Agency Following Allegations

Just a day after Noth's sexual abuse allegations became a hot topic on the internet, his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, dropped him despite signing with them in early 2021.

"Chris Noth is no longer a client," a spokesperson told Deadline.

