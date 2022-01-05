Since Kanye West is one of the richest musician in the world for having a net worth of $1.8 million, he could almost buy anything he wanted to. More recently, one report suggests that he's using his money to win Kim Kardashian back from Pete Davidson; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the SKIMS CEO may have filed for divorce from her estranged husband almost a year ago, she's still using him for money.

West is reportedly desperate to have her wife back, so he lets her use his cash and showers her with lavish luxurious gifts.

An insider spoke to the magazine, saying the rapper "started out with a hardball approach," but it wasn't successful and Kardashian "made it clear she still wanted an amicable divorce" so he did the exact opposite.

West reportedly knew that material things and money is "the way to Kim's heart," and the source said it's partially correct because she's still trying to figure out how to escape her estranged husband's "control freak ways" as well as his physical appearance.

The musician believes that enough money could change his ex's mind, but it's unlikely for Kardashian to take it because he's in love with the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Elsewhere in the report, the insider admitted that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star isn't refusing to take West's gestures as she's more than ready to taste the freedom, but she also "deserves every dollar he's giving her as payback for the hell he's put her through."

The Truth Behind Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's Lavish Exchange

Suggest recently debunked the story by saying if the KKW Beauty founder wanted to get more money from West, she wouldn't file legal documents for her to be legally single.

The documents stated that their marriage is no longer viable as Kardashian doesn't want to reconcile with West and wanted their marriage to be terminated.

In addition, West appears to be in another relationship as he was recently spotted having a romantic dinner with actress Julia Fox.

Aside from that, he was also linked to a handful of models whom he reportedly dated over the past few months.

