A new lawsuit has been filed recently for the aftermath of the controversial "Rust" shooting accident, but Alec Baldwin is not involved this time.

According to ABC News, a new lawsuit has been filed in the state district court of New Mexico by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who was in charge of firearms and ammunition on the set of the Western film. Two more staff members accompanied her.

Per legal documents, Reed accuses the ammunition supplier Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm and Prop, for putting live rounds on the set of "Rust."

The production, which was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, only allowed blank firearms and dummies, but there was a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit reads, "The introduction of live rounds onto the set, which no one anticipated, combined with the rushed and chaotic atmosphere, created a perfect storm for a safety incident."

At the time of this writing, Kenney and his company have not publicly commented on the matter. Still, he clarified in the past that they're sure their company did not provide any ammunition or firearms with live rounds.

Aside from the abovementioned information, the lawsuit also alleges Kenney of inserting himself amid the investigation and attempting to implicate the film's armorer.

The latest lawsuit is now seeking damages at a jury trial on allegations of "unfair trade practices, introducing dangerous products, and false labels and misrepresentation."

Hannah Gutierrez Reed Also Facing a Lawsuit Along With Alec Baldwin, Others

In early reports, "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a lawsuit against people involved in the film, including Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Mitchell was on the Santa Fe-based set when the horrifying incident took place.

The lawsuit states that the script did not say that the actor should pull the trigger during the scene, which the cast and crew were rehearsing.

Mitchell described the situation as the actor chose to "play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the Armorer do so."

Aside from the two, assistant director Dave Halls and prop master Sarah Zachry were also named in the abovesaid lawsuit.

The script supervisor is being represented by famed lawyer Gloria Allred whose famous clients in the past include R. Kelly, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many more.

